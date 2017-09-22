Lady Panthers lose twice at Goddard

The Great Bend Lady Panther volleyball team lost a pair of matches Thursday at Goddard High School.

Great Bend dropped their first match to the host Lions 25-13, 25-8. The 3rd ranked Lions jumped to early leads in both matches and never looked back.

In match two, Hutchinson used their dominating height advantage at the net to keep the Lady Panthers at bay in a 25-19, 25-23 victory.

The Lady Panthers are now 6-4 on the season and head to Tonganoxie Saturday for a tournament there.

The JV team went 1-1 beating Hutchinson.