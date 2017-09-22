High School Football Scores – Week 4

Western Athletic Conference
Great Bend 38, Dodge City 13
Liberal 40, Wichita North 6
Garden City 7, Hays 3
Central Kansas League
Hoisington 1, Washington County 0 (Forfeit)
Larned 35, Halstead 26
Pratt 49, Lyons 13
Kingman 32, Haven 20
Nickerson 47, Hesston 21
Smoky Valley 50, Hillsboro 14
Other 11-Man games
Lacrosse 31, Ellsworth 26
Russell 27, Minneapolis 18
Sterling (2-1) @ Moundridge (0-3)
Plainville 24, TMP 6
8-Man Schedule
Central Prairie League
Central Plains 68, Kinsley 0
Ness City 46, Ellinwood 22
Otis-Bison 22, Victoria 20
Macksville 68, St. John 20
Other 8-Man Teams
Stafford (1-2) @ Oxford (1-2)
Sylvan-Lucas (3-0) @ Chase (1-2)
Tescott (0-3) @ Wilson (0-3)
Norwich (2-1) @ Pratt-Skyline (0-3)
Kiowa County (2-1) @ Ingalls (1-2)
Spearville (3-0) @ Ashland (0-3)
Hodgeman County 30, South Central 27
Little River (2-1) @ Solomon (3-0)