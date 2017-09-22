Cop Shop (9/21)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/21)
Traumatic Injuries
At 7:49 a.m. assisted the EPD at E. 4th Street in Ellinwood.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 10:35 a.m. a burglary was reported at 160 SE 1 Avenue.
Criminal Damage
At 7:26 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 20 SE 40 Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/21)
Convulsions / Seizures
At 2:19 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 206 Hubbard Street.
Breathing Problems
At 5:55 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3206 25th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:50 a.m. an accident was reported at 2909 28th Street.
At 10:23 a.m. an accident was reported at 3929 10th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 10:47 a.m. an officer arrested Alexis James for a warrant at 3929 10th Street.
Sick Person
At 11:09 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2100 16th Street.
Battery
At 1:50 p.m. Melbra Orr was arrested for reportedly battering a staff member at 8823 4th Avenue.
Chest Pain
At 4:10 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 925 Patton Road.
Criminal Damage
At 5:32 p.m. a report of someone cutting the lock on a storage unit was made at 2509 Washington Street.
Theft
At 6:31 p.m. theft of a tire was reported at Marshall’s Towing, 500 Morton Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:05 p.m. an accident was reported on private property at 4107 10th Street.
Injury Accident
At 8:06 p.m. an accident was reported at 705 10th Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 9:48 p.m ambulance assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 9.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 9:57 p.m. a theft was reported at Presto-Circle K, 2337 Washington Street.
Theft
At 11:42 p.m. Casey’s General Store, 2716 10th Street, reported a theft.