Cop Shop (9/21)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/21)

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:49 a.m. assisted the EPD at E. 4th Street in Ellinwood.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:35 a.m. a burglary was reported at 160 SE 1 Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 7:26 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 20 SE 40 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/21)

Convulsions / Seizures

At 2:19 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 206 Hubbard Street.

Breathing Problems

At 5:55 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3206 25th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:50 a.m. an accident was reported at 2909 28th Street.

At 10:23 a.m. an accident was reported at 3929 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:47 a.m. an officer arrested Alexis James for a warrant at 3929 10th Street.

Sick Person

At 11:09 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2100 16th Street.

Battery

At 1:50 p.m. Melbra Orr was arrested for reportedly battering a staff member at 8823 4th Avenue.

Chest Pain

At 4:10 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 925 Patton Road.

Criminal Damage

At 5:32 p.m. a report of someone cutting the lock on a storage unit was made at 2509 Washington Street.

Theft

At 6:31 p.m. theft of a tire was reported at Marshall’s Towing, 500 Morton Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:05 p.m. an accident was reported on private property at 4107 10th Street.

Injury Accident

At 8:06 p.m. an accident was reported at 705 10th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:48 p.m ambulance assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 9.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:57 p.m. a theft was reported at Presto-Circle K, 2337 Washington Street.

Theft

At 11:42 p.m. Casey’s General Store, 2716 10th Street, reported a theft.