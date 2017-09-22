CLAFLIN — Connie Jean Grossardt, 61, died Sept. 20, 2017, at Via Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Wichita. She was born Nov. 10, 1955, at Great Bend, the daughter of Malvern P. and Evelyn E. (Burhenn) Schartz. She married Roger W. Grossardt July 23, 1976, at Claflin. A lifetime Barton County resident, Mrs. Grossardt worked at north Dillons in Great Bend for 16 years, was a medication aide and CNA for Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood, and Cheyenne Meadows, Hoisington, and worked as a clerk at R&D’s Convenience Store, Claflin.

Mrs. Grossardt enjoyed playing Bingo and the lottery, flower gardening, decorating for Christmas and Halloween, cooking and spending time with loved ones.

Survivors include her husband, Roger W. Grossardt, of the home; one son, Brandon Grossardt of Rochester, Minn.; three daughters, Tasha Krebaum and her husband Dr. Kyle of Great Bend, Amber Grossardt of Salina, and Heather Grossardt of Ellinwood; three sisters, Darlene Jenisch of Paola, Joan Brown and her husband Gary of Raymond, and Karen Jamison of Everett, Wash.; and six grandchildren, Mya Krebaum, Logan Krebaum, Devon Grossardt, Hannah Bates, Henry Grossardt and Hailey Grossardt. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Alvin Schartz; and one granddaughter, Makinna Ann Krebaum.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at First United Methodist Church, 120 3rd St., Claflin with the Rev. Gene Langhofer officiating. Burial will be in Claflin Cemetery, Claflin. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home in Great Bend. Memorials are requested to Makinna Ann Hope Foundation or Claflin EMS, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

