Big 12 Sports Update

UNDATED (AP) – Week 4 of the college football season features 11 ranked teams playing unranked teams on the road. No. 16 TCU meets No. 6 Oklahoma State in a Big 12 showdown and Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald gets a chance to make a Dak Prescott-like move into the Heisman Trophy race against No. 11 Georgia.

UNDATED (AP) – Quarterback Mason Rudolph and Oklahoma State have put up crazy numbers in three nonconference wins this season. Now, the Cowboys face their first major test as they open Big 12 play. Sixth-ranked Oklahoma State will host No. 16 TCU in a game that could affect the national championship race.

WACO, Texas (AP) – Third-ranked Oklahoma is streaking into the Big 12 opener at Baylor. The 3-0 Sooners have a nation’s-best 13 straight wins, and a 16-game winning streak in conference play. That conference streak includes a win in Waco two years ago when the Bears were undefeated and the fourth-ranked team in the country. That helped propel Baker Mayfield and the Sooners to the 2015 conference title and a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. Baylor is trying to avoid its first 0-4 start since 1999.

HOUSTON (AP) – Texas Tech has the nation’s top offense. It is averaged 54 points and 620.5 yards through its first two games, but things will get tougher heading into Big 12 play. With Oklahoma State looming in the conference opener Sept. 30, the Red Raiders face a possible trap game when they travel to Houston on Saturday.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The Big 12 boasts some of the nation’s top quarterbacks, whether it’s Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma, Mason Rudolph at Oklahoma State or Will Grier at West Virginia. And perhaps not surprisingly, the league’s best QBs have their teams off to the best starts. There are other quarterbacks tearing things up, too. The Horned Frogs’ Kenny Hill, Iowa State’s Jacob Park, Nic Shimonek at Texas Tech and Peyton Bender of Kansas are all playing well.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Marcus Simms has given West Virginia a boost on special teams while adding speed at the wide receiver position. Simms had an 80-yard kickoff return to set up a touchdown last week against Delaware State, and he was solid on punt and kick returns against East Carolina. He also has three touchdown receptions in two games. West Virginia opens Big 12 play on Saturday at Kansas.