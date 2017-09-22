Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/21)

BOOKED: Jason Kober of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $945 or 26 days in jail.

BOOKED: Alexis James of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Nicholas Espinosa of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Melbra Orr of Great Bend on GBPD case for battery, bond set in lieu of $1,500 C/S or 48 hour OR. GBMC warrants for contempt of court.

BOOKED: Annmari Lopez of Great Bend for GBPD case for battery DV and criminal restraint, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Matthew Smith of Great Bend after being sentenced on all local charges and being sentenced to KDOC.

RELEASED: Jamie Ayala of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after receiving order of release from GBMC.

RELEASED: Alexis James of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500 cash bond through the Great Bend Police Department.

RELEASED: Annabel Torres of Great Bend posted a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana and defective headlight.

RELEASED: Annmari Lopez of Great Bend for GBMC case of battery DV and criminal restraint after posting a bond of $1,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.