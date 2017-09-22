Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Aleen Elizabeth Eichman, 95, died September 13, 2017, at her home in El Dorado, Kansas. She was born May 2, 1922, on the farm near Hoisington, Kansas, the daughter of Ray and Louise (Deutsch) Ochs.

On August 3, 1942, she married Henry “Ed” Eichman in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Once they were married, Aleen lived in Texas where Ed was stationed while serving in the Army during WWII. After his honorable discharge in 1945 they moved back to Hoisington and lived in town until 1968 when they moved to the family farm north of town on the Russell/Barton County line. In 2010 they moved to El Dorado to be closer to their daughter.

Ed and Aleen were members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Hoisington. They were lifetime members of the American Legion and the Auxiliary.

Aleen was a member of the Susan B. Allen Hospital Auxiliary and the Sewing Saints where they would make stuffed animals to give to the kids that visited the hospital.

Ed preceded her in death on January 30, 2012.

Survivors include; daughter, Nancy Jean Hamel and husband Tom of El Dorado; brother, Harlin R. Ochs and wife Barbara of Kerrville, Texas; sister, Melva Gean Reisbig of Great Bend; two grandchildren, Daniel P. Hamel of El Dorado, Paul R. Hamel and wife Cheryl of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and three great grandchildren, Alex, Sarah, and Will Hamel.

A graveside service for the inurnment of Ed and Aleen’s cremains will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 30th, at Hoisington Cemetery, with Pastor Wayne Baldyga presiding. Military honors will be conducted by Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Susan B. Allen Auxiliary in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.