Tires continue to be a problem for Great Bend Sanitarian

The improper disposal of tires in the city of Great Bend continues to be a problem. Great Bend City Sanitarian Tom Holmes says it is a violation of city code to have tires laying around your property out in the open, even if they are stacked up and organized. Holmes is perplexed why the tire problem continues to be an issue since it is very inexpensive for residents to dispose of those tire at the landfill.

Lawnmower, Motorcycle, & ATV Tires can also be disposed of for $1.00 per tire. 18-20 inch car and truck tires are $3.00 each, truck tires $5.00 each and tractor tires are $20.00 per tire to dispose of at the landfill.