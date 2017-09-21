Ten point performance lands Barton’s Fagundes conference award

bartonsports.com

Larissa Fagundes of the Barton Community College women’s soccer team has been named the KJCCC Kansas MTXE Women’s Soccer Player of the Week for week four of the 2017 season.

Competing in just one of the Lady Cougars’ games last week due to injury, Fagundes accounted for six of Barton’s goals in the 8-0 win at Garden City Community College. Entering the Barton record books with a program fourteenth best four goal performance, the Brazilian freshman dished out two assists as her ten point effort ranks ninth in program history.

Most recently Fagundes and the Lady Cougars climbed back to .500 overall with a 3-0 win Tuesday over Hesston College. Now 3-3-1 on the season and 2-2-1 in Region VI play, Barton will next travel to Goodland, Kansas, on Saturday, taking on Northwest Kansas Technical College in a 3:00 p.m. (CT) kick-off against the 4-1 Lady Mavericks.