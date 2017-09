SEPTEMBER 21, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 7-1/4 SKIL SAW, PROPANE BOTTLE FOR A GRILL, QUEEN SIZE SERTA ADJUSTABLE BED. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 2007 DODGE BIG HORN RAM 4WD PU (LOADED), REMINGTON 710 RIFLE. 282-1293 AFTER 5PM

WANTED: ROLLS OF INSULATION/INSULATION FOR THE WALLS. 797-5781

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE 9300 GRAIN DRILLS 12″ 793-2142

FOR SALE: MICHELIN TIRES 235/55/17 564-3247

FREE: 3 6WK KITTENS LITTER BOX TRAINED. 785-472-1204

WANTED: KITCHEN CABINETS. 785-650-2076

FOR SALE: 1976 CHEVY 4WD PU W/NEW TIRES, JOHN DEERE 2280 SWATHER, 16′ STRATUS BASS BOAT. 285-5398

FOR SALE: 1958 PLYMOUTH FURY 793-2749

FOR SALE: 6’X8′ TRAILER, 8’X16′ W/NEW TIRES ON BOTH. 785-639-6097

FOR SALE: SMALL LIVESTOCK BUILDINGS, WHEEL WEIGHTS FOR A FORD TRACTOR. WANTED: 3 PT HARROW. 586-8009

FOR SALE: TONY LLAMA BOOTS (9), WEATHERGUARD PU TOOL BOX. WANTED: HEATER FOR A WATERBED. 639-2934

FOR SALE: TRUMPET. 792-4466

FOR SALE: 50′ TO 70′ TRACKS FOR A FARM DOOR, GOATS. 785-483-1234

FOR SALE: 1,000 GAL. WATER TANK ON A TRAILER. 617-2291

FOR SALE: LARGE AMOUNT OF TOOLS, FURNITURE, 4 WHEELER. 282-1227

FOR SALE: REAR BUMPER & SIDE TRIM FOR A 1966 MUSTANG, LINCOLN PORTABLE WIRE WELDER, 1-1/2 OD ALUMINUM PIPE 20′ LENGTHS. 316-519-6050

FOR SALE: 2 FERRETS. 786-1734

FOR SALE: TOOL BOX , TIN & LUMBER FROM A DEMOLISHED BUILDING. 794-6839

WANTED: TANNING BED. 792-9414

WANTED: TABLE TOP BELT SANDER 1″ OR 2″ BELT 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC KNIFE, EUREKA VACUUM UPRIGHT, MENS ROCKPORT SHOES 10-1/2, HAIR CUTTING SET. 792-5310 OR 282-3957

FOUND: WHITE CAT, LITTER BOX TRAINED. (ORSCHELN & DOLLAR GENERAL). 617-6721

FOR SALE: HANDMADE CHILD’S PICNIC TABLE, ADIRONDACK CHAIR, WALNUT JEWELRY BOX. 282-9331

THIS YARD SALE IS LOCATED AT 1447 16TH ST. GREAT BEND. THE YARD SALE STARTS TODAY AT 1:30 UNTIL 6 AND TOMORROW FROM 11 UNTIL 6:30. YOU WILL FIND ELECTRIC SAW, HORSE EQUIPMENT, KNICK-KNACK SHELF, TOYS, CLOTHING IN ALL SIZES, SHOES, JEWELRY, KITCHEN ITEMS AND SO MUCH MORE. PLEASE NO EARLY SALES.

