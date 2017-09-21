Police look for car involved in Kansas hit-and-run accident

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit and run accident.

Just after 1a.m. Thursday, the Reno County Sheriff’s Department reported they learned that a man was unconscious on the side of the roadway in the 1200 Block of E 4th Avenue in Hutchinson, according to a social media report.

A vehicle hit the man who was riding a bicycle and then left the scene. It is believed that the suspect was driving a blue or possible teal green 2002 to 2006 Nissan Altima.

The Altima should have considerable damage to the right front corner, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information should contact the Hutchinson Police Department

The accident was reported by an anonymous person. If the identity of this person is known please contact the traffic bureau at 620-694-2854 or the Police Department main number at 620- 694-2816

The sheriff’s department did not release any additional details.