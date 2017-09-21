Police identify Kansas man who died in motorcycle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just after 3p.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County.

A 1991 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Arthur Pilant, 61, Wichita, was northbound on McClain, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The motorcycle rear-ended a 2003 Ford pickup that was stopped waiting to turn on Minisa Street.

Pilant was transported to a local hospital where he died. The 39-year-old pickup driver was not injured.

Pilant was not wearing a helmet, according to Davidson.

It is the 24th fatality accident in Wichita in 2017.