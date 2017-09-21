Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Name of Deceased: Peggy Ann Raymer Age: 83

Date of Death: September 19, 2017

Place of Death: Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas

Date of Birth: September 13, 1934 at Arlington, Kansas

Parents Name: Irvan and Elizabeth Catherine (Jamieson) Bunyan

OBITUARY INFORMATION

Peggy married the love of her life, Harvey Milton “Milt” Raymer September 1, 1950 at the First Church of the Nazarene, Pratt, KS. They just recently celebrated 67 years of faithful love and devotion together. A homemaker, Sears department store employee, and retired secretary for Great Bend Hydro Test, Inc., Peggy was a Great Bend resident since 1966 coming from Pratt and Cullison. Peggy was a faithful member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Great Bend, and served alongside Milt in Senior Adult Ministries for 28 years. Her special gift was being a devoted and compassionate caregiver to her family and friends.

SURVIVORS

Husband: Milt Raymer, of the home

Two sons: Ronald J. Raymer and wife Sherry of Russell, KS

Terry M. Raymer and wife Jennifer of Great Bend, KS

Two daughters: Rhonda J. Snyder and husband Mike of Great Bend, KS

Cynthia A. Smith and husband Eric of Great Bend, KS

One brother: James R. Bunyan of Valley Center, KS

One sister: Billie Holland of Emporia, KS

Eleven Grandchildren: Travis Raymer, Kevin Raymer, Tanner Raymer, Clinton Snyder, Chad Raymer, Traci Raymer, Allias Hartman, Austin Johnson, Jared Johnson, Wesley Smith, and Mindy Pfannenstiel

Eighteen Great-Grandchildren

She was preceded in death by one brother, Glen Bunyan; and three sisters, Louise McAdams, Betty Gibson, and Pauline Burke.

SERVICE INFORMATION

Funeral Service: 3:00 pm, Saturday, September 23, 2017

Place of Service: First Church of the Nazarene in Great Bend

Officiant: Pastors Josh Foster and Amy Foster

Interment: Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend, Kansas

Visitation: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 22, 2017, and 9:00 a.m. to Noon Saturday, September 23, all at Bryant Funeral Home.

Memorial Fund: First Church of the Nazarene (for her grandson and family serving those in need in South Asia) or Nazarene Compassionate Ministries, in care of Bryant Funeral Home

