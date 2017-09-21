KVCA Volleyball Rankings

The Kansas Volleyball Association has released the Week 3 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 18.
Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Ranking
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley North 10-1 (1)
2. Olathe Northwest 10-2 (2)
3. Blue Valley West 10-2 (3)
4. Olathe North 11-2 (NR)
5. Lawrence-Free State 11-5 (NR)
6. Blue Valley 7-4 (4)
7. Manhattan 8-6 (6)
8. Washburn Rural 8-2 (7)
9. Gardner-Edgerton 7-4 (8)
10. Lawrence 9-4 (5)
Class 5A
1. St. James Academy 14-3 (1)
2. Lansing 11-1 (2)
3. Goddard 15-1 (5)
4. De Soto 14-2 (3)
5. Maize 16-4 (6)
6. St. Thomas Aquinas 10-5 (4)
7. Newton 14-4 (10)
8. Andover 12-3 (7)
9. Pittsburg 15-1 (8)
10. Shawnee Heights 11-7 (NR)
Class 4A – Division 1
1. Rose Hill 16-0 (1)
2. Basehor-Linwood 14-5 (3)
3. Louisburg 15-5 (2)
4. Bishop Miege 1-7 (4)
5. McPherson 10-2 (5)
6. Abilene 12-4 (7)
7. Maize South 13-7 (8)
8. Hays 7-2 (10)
9. Andover Central 9-7 (9)
10. Independence 13-1 (NR)
Class 4A – Division 2
1. Topeka-Hayden 12-5 (1)
2. Concordia 13-2 (2)
3. Andale 13-3 (3)
4. Burlington 16-2 (4)
5. Wichita-Trinity Academy 11-0 (6)
6. Nickerson 13-4 (5)
7. Santa Fe Trail 8-2 (7)
8. Holcomb 10-3 (9)
9. Chapman 10-2 (NR)
10. Pratt 13-9 (8)
Class 3A
1. Kingman 22-0 (1)
2. Silver Lake 14-2 (2)
3. Hesston 13-1 (3)
4. Thomas More Prep-Marian 14-1 (4)
5. Nemaha Central 15-1 (6)
6. Douglass 7-1 (7)
7. Garden Plain 8-4 (NR)
8. Cheney 8-4 (5)
9. Royal Valley 10-4 (10)
10. Beloit 14-2 (NR)
Class 2A
1. Heritage Christian 13-1 (1)
2. St. Mary’s-Colgan 14-2 (2)
3. Plainville 15-0 (3)
4. Kiowa County 15-2 (5)
5. Inman 15-1 (6)
6. Udall 13-0 (NR)
7. Valley Falls 12-4 (9)
8. Smith Center 10-4 (8)
9. Jefferson County North 11-5 (10)
10. Valley Heights 9-6 (NR)
Class 1A – Division 1
1. Goessel 13-0 (2)
2. Centralia 15-1 (1)
3. South Central 17-1 (3)
4. Olpe 13-3 (5)
5. Hanover 18-7 (4)
6. Frankfort 9-3 (NR)
7. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 11-2 (8)
8. Thunder Ridge 11-3 (7)
9. Rural Vista 12-2 (6)
10. Pretty Prairie 9-2 (10)
Class 1A – Division 2
1. Wheatland-Grinnell 11-0 (1)
2. Sylvan-Lucas 15-1 (2)
3. Otis-Bison 13-2 (3)
4. Argonia 12-2 (6)
5. Attica 6-3 (4)
6. Northern Valley 7-5 (5)
7. Logan 10-2 (7)
8. Ingalls 8-5 (9)
9. Marais des Cygnes Valley 12-9 (NR)
10. Fowler 7-5 (NR)