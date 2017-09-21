HOI has plans to build 8 duplexes in Great Bend

There have been many plans for the lot of land just south the Walnut Bowl in Great Bend. Housing Opportunities, Inc. (HOI) has plans to purchase the lot off of Washington Avenue between 28th and 29th streets. In order for HOI to develop their intended eight duplexes on the lot, they needed the real estate to be rezoned from R-3 (multi-family) to PUD (Planned Unit Development).

Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter says HOI also needed to vacate the alley that runs east and west through the lot to develop one unit.

The placement of the alley will serve as the commons area for the lot of duplexes. The Great Bend City Council approved the motions to rezone the lot and vacate the alley.

HOI started in 1995 to develop affordable housing in Great Bend and surrounding communities. The 501(c)3 non-profit organization applies for grant money through government programs for income-based housing. After the property is built, HOI manages the properties from renting to maintenance.