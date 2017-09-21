High School Football Schedule – Week 4

Western Athletic Conference
Great Bend (1-2) @ Dodge City (1-2)
Liberal (2-1) @ Wichita North (0-3)
Garden City (3-0) @ Hays (2-1)
Central Kansas League
Hoisington vs Washington County (Cancelled)
Larned (1-2) @ Halstead (1-2)
Lyons (0-3) @ Pratt (3-0)
Haven (0-3) @ Kingman (1-2)
Nickerson (2-1) @ Hesston (2-1)
Smoky Valley (2-1) @ Hillsboro (1-2)
Other 11-Man games
Ellsworth (3-0) @ Lacrosse (1-2)
Russell (2-1) @ Minneapolis (2-1)
Sterling (2-1) @ Moundridge (0-3)
TMP (1-2) @ Plainville (0-3)
8-Man Schedule
Central Prairie League
Central Plains (2-1) @ Kinsley (0-3)
Ness City (1-2) @ Ellinwood (1-2)
Victoria (3-0) @ Otis-Bison (2-1)
Macksville (2-1) @ St. John (1-2)
Other 8-Man Teams
Stafford (1-2) @ Oxford (1-2)
Sylvan-Lucas (3-0) @ Chase (1-2)
Tescott (0-3) @ Wilson (0-3)
Norwich (2-1) @ Pratt-Skyline (0-3)
Kiowa County (2-1) @ Ingalls (1-2)
Spearville (3-0) @ Ashland (0-3)
Hodgeman County (2-1) @ South Central (3-0)
Little River (2-1) @ Solomon (3-0)