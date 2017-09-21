Friday Weather

Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.