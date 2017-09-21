Firework display at the Great Bend Expo Complex coming back next year

After hearing concerns and frustration from community members about cancelling the 4th of July fireworks display this year, the City of Great Bend decided it will bring the display back in 2018. Community members will solicit funds to finance the display for the holiday and firework show for Party in the Park.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says funding both of the displays may mean each one could be smaller, but it still provides the traditional fireworks at the Great Bend Expo Complex in the evening.

The City of Great Bend used to fund the fireworks show on the 4th of July for years until Sunflower Diversified Services took it upon themselves to collect the needed money. Sunflower chose not to solicit the funds in 2017, pushing a $20,000 to $25,000 fundraiser back on the city. Great Bend typically donates $5,000 for the display, but the Great Bend City Council decided to invest that money to fund the Party in the Park fireworks this year.

As community members urged city officials to bring back the firework display on 4th of July, Hayes says there will now be fireworks on both nights.