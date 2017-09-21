Cop Shop (9/20)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/20)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 2:51 a.m. Lazar, the K9, was used on a traffic stop at Forest Avenue & Polk Street.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 10:39 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5225 Ridgeway Dr.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 11:29 a.m. a juvenile complaint was taken at 2027 Morton Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:37 a.m. a vehicle was backing east and struck another vehicle which was moving south on private property at 3413 10th Street.

At 12:22 p.m. a vehicle was backing south and struck legally parked object on private property at 5630 Broadway Avenue.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 2:26 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3907 Broadway Avenue.

Chest Pain

At 5:37 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3000 25th Street.

At 6:15 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1600 Broadway.

Injury Accident

At 6:48 p.m. a vehicle was westbound in the parking lot at 4209 10th Street and struck a pole.

Traffic Arrest

At 10:33 p.m. a traffic arrest was made at 24th Street & Main Street.

Theft

At 10:37 p.m. Applebee’s Restaurant, 3209 10th Street, reported a theft.