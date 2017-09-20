Wednesday Mid America Sports Update

CINCINNATI (AP) – Dexter Fowler hit a tying homer in the eighth inning and a go-ahead double in the 10th, helping the St. Louis Cardinals to a big 8-7 win against the Cincinnati Reds. Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong also connected for St. Louis, which was swept by NL Central-leading Chicago over the weekend and had dropped four of five overall.

TORONTO (AP) – Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings to win for the first time in six starts, Darwin Barney hit a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2. Kansas City outfielder Alex Gordon’s solo home run off Ryan Tepera in the eighth was the 5,694th of this major league season, breaking the record set in 2000 at the height of the Steroids Era. The record was broken with just less than two weeks remaining in the regular season.

PHOENIX (AP) – A defense lawyer has pressed the man the Morris brothers are accused of beating on whether knowing about the NBA players’ substantial assets was relevant to him. Erik Hood testified Tuesday that said he wasn’t looking at any of the defendants differently but he did want them to pay for what they did to him. A total of five people have been charged in the case and two have pleaded guilty.

NEW YORK (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs have taken over the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll. After beating both New England and Philadelphia, Kansas City received eight of 12 first-place votes for 378 points in balloting by media members who regularly cover the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons moved up three spots to No. 2. The AFC West has three teams in the top six.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn’s offense has piled up big numbers the past two weeks: First in sacks allowed and then in turnovers committed. The 15th-ranked Tigers have added another troubling stat with two players gone from the team going into the Southeastern Conference opener Saturday night at Missouri.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford will undergo surgery and be out five to six months after dislocating his left shoulder during training camp. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong also says defenseman Jay Bouwmeester fractured his left ankle and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – For much of his tenure at Iowa, coach Kirk Ferentz largely avoided playing freshmen. Ferentz has changed his mind on newcomers in a shift that has helped revitalize Iowa’s offense. There are true and redshirt freshmen up and down the depth chart for the Hawkeyes, who are 3-0 heading into this weekend’s Big Ten opener against fourth-ranked Penn State.