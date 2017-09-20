Thursday Weather

Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.