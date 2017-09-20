Thursday Weather

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.