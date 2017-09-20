Pawnee County Looking for Health Department Administrator

Pawnee County has an immediate opening for Administrator of its Health Department. This position reports to the Board of County Commissioners and is responsible for the overall direction and management of the agency.

Ideal candidate will be a licensed register nurse with a minimum of 5 years public health experience. Application and full position description is available at www.pawneecountykansas.com. Compensation: Competitive Salary, Health Insurance, KPERS and paid leave. Mail application along with a letter of interest to Pawnee County Courthouse, c/o County Clerk, 715 Broadway, Larned, KS 67550.