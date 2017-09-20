Kan. woman hospitalized after car hits deer, travels off bridge

HODGEMAN COUNTY— A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Wednesday in Hodgeman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Buick LeSabre driven by Iola Y. Battles, 78, Garden City, was northbound on county road 224 six miles east of Jetmore.

The vehicle swerved to miss a deer, struck the animal and the driver lost control.

The Buick traveled off the bridge on the east side and into the dry creek bed.

Battles was transported to the Hodgeman County Health Center. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.