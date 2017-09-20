Kan. woman flags down police after attack; suspect steals, crashes car

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of domestic violence and a stolen vehicle.

Just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, police were flagged down in the 1300 Block SW 37th Street in Topeka by a victim who reported being battered by her husband who then left the area, according to a media release.

The victim went by private vehicle to a local hospital where she was treated and released for minor injuries.

A report of a stolen vehicle, a silver Ford, was reported at the same time from the same apartment complex area. The victim of the stolen vehicle advised the alleged person was the same as the man reportedly involved in the report of domestic violence.

At 5:15 a.m., a vehicle fitting the description initiated a vehicle pursuit with Capital Area Police in the 1200 Bock SW Boswell but the vehicle was lost soon after.

Just before 6 a.m., the police were notified of an injury accident in the 2800 Block South Kansas Avenue in Topeka involving two vehicles, one rolled over into a ditch.

The rolled over vehicle was identified as being the stolen silver Ford. The Topeka Fire Department arrived and extricated the driver of the Ford who was then transported to a local hospital in stable condition.