Hahn Brothers motocross Shootout returns this weekend to Great Bend

For the 5th straight year, the Hahn Brothers Supercross Shootout with be held at the Great Bend Expo Complex. The event is hosted by nationally recognized and professional motocross racers Wil and Tommy Hahn who grew up racing in and around Great Bend and consider this to be their home track. The shootout provides racing opportunities for pro and amateur racers from across the Midwest.

That’s Chelsea Mermis who has helped organize the event since the first race was held in 2013. She says there are events and activities for both racers and spectators and it all gets underway on Friday.

Sunday, Tommy, Wil & Ivan Tedesco will offer a riding technique class for racers and the public.

You can find a complete schedule by going to the Yamalube Hahn Brothers’ Shootout on Facebook.