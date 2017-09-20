Great Bend Interim City Administrator introduced Wednesday afternoon

Staff members with the City of Great Bend were able to introduce themselves for the first time to recently appointed Interim City Administrator George Kolb Wednesday afternoon.

Kolb acquired the position Monday night after the Great Bend City Council approved a committee’s selection of Kolb over one other applicant. Kolb has a long history of serving in similar city manager positions since the early 1970s.

Kolb made it very clear that his stay in Great Bend is temporary and is here to bridge the gap between the old and the new administrator.

George Kolb Audio

Kolb will officially start his job October 9 with a contract of no longer than six months.

Kolb spent three and half years as the city manager for the City of Wichita and most recently was the interim city administrator for Valley Center. His gig in Valley Center ended in June of 2016, and since then Kolb joked he has played a lot of golf until taking this position. Kolb stated he took the Great Bend offer because he felt obligated to give back to his profession.

Kolb noted he knew former city administrator Howard Partington and thought he “ran a good shop.” Asked if he felt the turmoil within the City of Great Bend was better following the suspension and reinstatement of Police Chief Cliff Couch, Kolb responded with “let’s hope so.” Kolb added that the situation did not factor into his decision to come to Great Bend.

George Kolb Audio

Kolb’s six-month contract will pay him $2,100 per week with hopes of still being in place as a newly-elected city council chooses their permanent administrator.

Partington retired August 16 amidst the Couch chaos after holding the position for 36 years.