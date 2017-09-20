GBRC youth basketball leagues now forming

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is forming Youth Basketball Leagues for any interested boys and girls in 3rd, 4th, 5th , and 6th grade. Registration began Monday, September 18 at the Recreation Center located at 1214 Stone Street.

This basketball program games will begin December 2. Practices begin two weeks before the first game. Games will be played in the City Auditorium. Register your child at the GBRC office, located at 1214 Stone Street. The Early Bird registration fee is $30.

The deadline to sign up is Friday, October 7. Full scholarships available prior to the deadline. Late registration week is October 9 – October 13 with a fee of $45.

For more information on these leagues contact the GBRC office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or check out our website www.greatbendrec.net or find out on our Facebook page Great

Bend Rec.