Cop Shop (9/19)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/19)

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:15 p.m. a one vehicle accident was reported at NE 20 Road & NE 10 Avenue.

At 4:53 p.m. an item fell off of a vehicle causing damage to another at NW K-96 Highway at MM 171.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/19)

Allergies (Reactions) / Stings

At 12:19 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 465 Evergreen Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 2:41 a.m. Lazar, the K9, was used on a building sniff at 2920 10th Street.

At 4:07 a.m. Lazar, the K9, was used on a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:23 a.m. an accident was reported at Odell Street & Broadway.

At 7:57 a.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & Monroe Street.

Sick Person

At 8:33 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1811 Main Street.

Criminal Damage

At 8:47 a.m. an unknown subject damaging a beam on the residence at 2710 19th Street was reported.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 10:14 a.m. Kia, the K9, was used on a traffic stop at 1906 Main Street.

Headache

At 1:22 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2nd Street & Main Street.

Fire

At 2:14 p.m. a trash can on fire was reported at 3909 10th Street. Fire Department responded.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:14 p.m. an accident was reported at 2400 21st Street.

At 5:29 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Utility Problems

At 6:07 p.m. a power outage in the area of 2115 San Domingo Street. Wheatland responded.