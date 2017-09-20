Barton Soccer sweeps Hesston

bartonsports.com

Barton Men 7 Hesston 0

The Barton Community College men’s soccer team dominated both halves of play Tuesday afternoon at Cougar Soccer Complex in a runaway 7-0 victory over Hesston College. Bouncing back from a hard fought road loss on Saturday, the revitalized Cougars put three on the board in first half play against a 25-30mph south wind before tacking on four more in the final frame with another waved off at the buzzer. Dropping four spots in the latest national poll, the No. 18 ranked Cougars improve to 7-2 on the season and 3-1 in region play while dropping Hesston to 1-2 regionally and 5-3 overall. Barton will next travel to Goodland, Kansas, on Friday, taking on Northwest Kansas Technical College in a 5:00 p.m. (CT) kick-off against the 2-3-1 Mavericks.

Barton Women 3 Hesston 0

In just their second game on the home turf, the result for the Barton Community College women’s soccer team was identical as the Lady Cougars scored three second half goals Tuesday for a 3-0 Region VI victory over Hesston College. Playing against a 25-30mph south wind during first half action, Barton launched twelve shots in the final forty-five with three different players rattling the net in victory. The Lady Cougars get back to .500 overall at 3-3-1 and 2-2-1 in the Region VI standings as Hesston falls to 2-3 in region play and 6-3 overall. Barton will next travel to Goodland, Kansas on Friday, taking on Northwest Kansas Technical College in a 3:00 p.m. (CT) kick-off against the 4-1 Lady Mavericks.