Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/19)

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation.

BOOKED: Jeff Kramer of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 C/S. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Rebecca Shearrer of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Aaron Clark of Hudson on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, and speeding, bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Donald Hughes on BTDC warrant for parole violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Tyler Bittel of La Crosse on Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated assault, criminal threat and battery, bond is set at $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: James Aumiller of Great Bend to KDOC.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation went to Bob Johnsons.

RELEASED: Jeff Kramer of Great Bend posted a $250 surety bond on GBMC case for failure to appear. Posted $250 surety bond on GBMC case for failure to appear, all bonds were through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Rebecca Shearrer of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after posting $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Aaron Clark of Hudson on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, and speeding. Posted bond through TNT.