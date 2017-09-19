Wednesday Weather

Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 9 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.