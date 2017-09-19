Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 9 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.