Tigers Move Up to No. 18 in AFCA Division II Poll

WACO, Texas – Fort Hays State moved up three spots in the latest AFCA Division II Top 25 Poll, released on Monday (Sept. 18). The Tigers are now No. 18 in the national rankings, fresh off a 31-24 road win at Central Oklahoma last week. The Tigers are now in the top 20 of the AFCA for the first time in program history.

Fort Hays State moved into the top 25 of the AFCA poll for the first time in program history last week, debuting at No. 21. FHSU needed a late touchdown at Central Oklahoma to keep its top 25 status as MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week Monterio Burchfield delivered a 64-yard touchdown reception with 42 seconds remaining in the game to break a 24-24 tie and push the Tigers to 3-0 on the season.

Fort Hays State joins Northwest Missouri State and Emporia State as the three top 25 ranked teams from the MIAA. The two-time defending national champion Bearcats continue to hold the No. 1 ranking, the only other squad in the conference besides the Tigers to remain undefeated for the season. Emporia State slipped down one spot to No. 15 in the poll after a seven-point win over Missouri Southern.

Fort Hays State hosts Northeastern State (0-3) this Saturday at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays at 2 pm.