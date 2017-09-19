Retirement leads to opportunity for former Great Bend resident

When Vern Fryberger retired last spring after leading the Barton Community College music program for 22-years, his vacancy created an opportunity for a former Great Bend resident to come home. Sara Oberle, a 1988 graduate of Great Bend High School, was named the new Director of Choral Activities at the college to replace Fryberger. Oberle left Great Bend after graduating from GBHS to pursue her music education at Bethany College. After getter her bachelor degree, Oberle spent the next 25 years teaching music in the Kansas City area before the opportunity at Barton brought her back home.

Oberle says she gained her passion of music an an early age thanks to the passion for music that was displayed by teachers she had in junior high and high school.

Oberle is looking forward to conducting her first public concert on October 10th during the annual Sneak Preview Concert. The event will feature performances by the Hilltop Singers, Concert Choir, Jazz Band and Prairie Winds Concert Band. It begins at 7:30 pm in the Fine Arts Auditorium.