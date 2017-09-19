Man steals a car in Great Bend and arrested in nearby motel

On Saturday, September 16 at approximately 8:45 a.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to Walmart, 3503 10th Street in Great Bend, in reference to a stolen vehicle.

Upon officers’ arrival, they made contact with Pablo Sanchez-Montero, age 39. Sanchez-Montero reported taking his gold 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis to Walmart for service in the automotive service center. When Sanchez-Montero returned to pick up his vehicle, it was discovered that it had been stolen.

Officers began searching the area and reviewing security video to determine the identity of the person who stole the vehicle. The vehicle was later located in the parking lot at Comfort Inn, 911 Grant.

The suspect, who was later identified as Calvin Hinz, age 34, was staying in a room at the motel. Based on the information from the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the motel room that Hinz was staying in. Once the search warrant was executed at the motel, Hinz was take into custody by officers.

Hinz identified himself to the arrest officer as a Federal Agent, which was later determined to be false information.

At the time Hinze was arrested, he was in possession of other stolen property and narcotics.

Hinz was booked into the Barton County Jail on the charges of felony theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, and false impersonation. Formal charges in this case are pending in Barton County District Court.

The vehicle was processed and released back to the owner.

Great Bend Lieutenant Scott Bieberle commended the officers involved in the investigation saying, “This was a good example of officer working together to bring an expedient resolution to this case.”