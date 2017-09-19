KHP: 1 dead after Cadillac, semi head-on crash

FORD COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 6:30a.m. Tuesday in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Cadillac CTS driven by Pestano, Michael Anthony Pestano, 58, Hemet, CA., was southbound on U.S.283 fourteen miles south of Dodge City.

The Cadillac went left of center and hit a semi head-on.

Pestano and the semi driver Deanna Jean Davis, 48, Randolph, TX., were transported to the hospital in Dodge City where Pestano died.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.