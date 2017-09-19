Kansas man faces 20-years in prison for stabbing death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man faces a sentence of up to 20.5 years in prison after he was found guilty in the stabbing death of another man.

A Shawnee County jury on Monday convicted Caleb John Kanatzar of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Terrin Holloway. Holloway’s body was found in December 2015 in a car stopped in the middle of a street in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Kanatzar testified last week that he stabbed Holloway in self-defense because he thought Holloway had a gun.

Kanatzar said before the stabbing, he heard that Holloway fired shots during a drive-by shooting that wounded Kanatzar’s cousin. The shooting apparently was over the theft of Holloway’s lawn mower.

Kanatzar is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 27.