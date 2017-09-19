It could be a rough winter for the Crest Theater, but help is on the way

The City of Great Bend is hopeful Professional Engineering Consultants (PEC) can design a plan to fix the heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system at the Crest Theater. The city council approved a $49,000 engineering services agreement with PEC to design a way to replace the HVAC at the theater on Lakin Avenue.

Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter says the system was probably installed when the building was constructed in 1950.

Bob Suelter Audio

The concern for the Crest Theater is that the survey and design of the new system will not start until next spring and could take a couple of months to finish.

City Inspector Lee Schneider says they will have to find some way to get by with the current boiler to make it through the winter.

Lee Schneider Audio

At an August city council meeting, Schneider said early estimates show a new HVAC could cost around $350,000.

The design will also have to figure out where to place the outdoor unit. The Crest Theater takes up the entire property lot, sitting on its own property line. Great Bend was looking into receiving permission from Rosewood Services to use their south parking lot to place the unit.