Hutch sweeps past Lady Cougars

Digging early set deficits left the Barton Community College Volleyball team trying to climb out of a hole all night as the Blue Dragons of Hutchinson Community College held off all Cougar rallies Monday night for a conference sweep at the Barton Gym 25-12, 25-18, and 25-21.

The loss drops Barton to 1-5 in Jayhawk play and 9-10 on the year while the nationally receiving votes Blue Dragons recover from their first conference loss on Saturday improving to 5-1 and 9-5 on the season.

The Cougars’ next action comes Saturday in hosting Garden City Community College in a 2:00 p.m. first serve.