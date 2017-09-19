Great Bend water rates go up 15% starting Oct. 1

Great Bend residents knew their water bills would be going up eventually because of the current water line replacement project, and now they know when to start seeing the increased rates.

A 15 percent water rate increase will go into effect October 1 for all citizens living in Great Bend. The increase will help cover the expense of a $6 million of bond set aside for the water line replacement.

Great Bend City Council member Allene Owen says customers will pay $2.54 per thousand gallons of water.

Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Schafer told council members that based on the water analysis presented at the budget work session, water expenditures were going to be higher than revenues. The 15 percent increase will help offset the increasing costs and the project expense.

Schafer responded to council member Brock McPherson’s question if the city thought about a lower increase.

The city passed a motion to raise water rates in 2015 by 10 percent for all customers.

The water line replacement is expected to last a year and a half to replace 18 major water mains and roughly 35,000 linear feet of water line. The bulk of the project will focus on 10th Street and Main Street.