Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is officially open in Great Bend

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is up and running in Great Bend. In conjunction with story hour at the Great Bend Public Library, United Way of Central Kansas held the kickoff of the reading program Tuesday morning.

Children age birth to five years old that live in the 67530 zip code can sign up for a free book each month.

UWCK Director Gaila Demel says not only are the children receiving a book in the mail to encourage reading, but they hopefully get acclimated with the library because that is where parents have to sign their children up.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program that is largely subsidized by the Dollywood Foundation, but a community organization has to run each local program. United Way asked for donations to get the program started, and will continue to need financial support to sustain the program. Thanks to the Dollywood Foundation, the program costs only $30 a year for every child that enrolls. The community sponsorship eliminates that price to the children and their families.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library also exists in Ellinwood, Larned, Hoisington, and Otis.