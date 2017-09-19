Cop Shop (9/18)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/18)

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:24 a.m. an accident was reported at SE 20 Road & SE 80 Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:41 a.m. an aggravated burglary was reported at 41 Kiowa Road.

Traumatic Injuries

At 5:56 p.m. a subject smashed his finger with a sledge hammer at NW K-96 Highway & NW 130 Avenue and was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital by EMS.

Theft

At 7:44 p.m. multiple hunting bows and a bike was stolen at 9 Kiowa Road.

Burglary / In Progress

At 9:25 p.m. a burglary was reported at 31 Kiowa Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/18)

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:07 a.m. an accident was reported at 2027 Morton on Aug. 25, 2017.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:33 p.m. an officer arrested Justin Smokes at 2707 19th Street on a Barton County warrant.

Theft

At 4:37 p.m. it was reported that Brandi Hall was shoplifting at Dillons at 1811 Main Street. NTA signed and served.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:55 p.m. an accident was reported at 2432 21st Street.

Theft

At 8:24 p.m. a theft was reported at 1317 Harding Street.

Sick Person

At 10:25 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 10th Street & Stone Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:39 p.m. a hit and run was reported at 3907 Broadway Avenue.