Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/18)

BOOKED: Justin Smokes of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond is set at $378 cash only.
BOOKED: Jason Cavender of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Gregory Carey of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.
RELEASED: Samantha Elsen of Hoisington on BTDC case for serve sentence.
RELEASED; Amber Wilson of Hoisington for serve sentence for probation violation.
RELEASED: Justin Q. Smokes on Barton County District Court warrant with a $378 cash bond.
RELEASED: Gregory Carey of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting bond through Ace Bail Bonding.