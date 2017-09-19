Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/18)

BOOKED: Justin Smokes of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond is set at $378 cash only.

BOOKED: Jason Cavender of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Gregory Carey of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Samantha Elsen of Hoisington on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED; Amber Wilson of Hoisington for serve sentence for probation violation.

RELEASED: Justin Q. Smokes on Barton County District Court warrant with a $378 cash bond.

RELEASED: Gregory Carey of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting bond through Ace Bail Bonding.