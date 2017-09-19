GBRC youth basketball instructional leagues are forming

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is forming Youth Basketball Instructional Leagues for any interested boys and girls in 1st , 2nd grade. Registration began Monday, September 18 at the Recreation Center located at 1214 Stone Street.

This Instructional basketball program will begin November 28 through December 21. All age groups will have scheduled practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays. 1st graders will have two sessions one at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, the second session at 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday.

2nd graders also have two sessions at 7:00 and 7:45 Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Early Bird registration fee is $25. The deadline to sign up is Friday, October 6. Full scholarships available prior to the deadline. Late registration week is October 9 – October 13 with a fee of $30.

For more information on these leagues contact the GBRC office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or check out our website www.greatbendrec.net or find out on our Facebook page Great Bend Rec.