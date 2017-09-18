Tuesday Weather

Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 93.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.