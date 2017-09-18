Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.