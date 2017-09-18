Dateline: Ellinwood, Kansas

Name of Deceased: Timothy Wayne Collier Age: 68

Date of Death: September 15, 2017

Place of Death: University Of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas

Date of Birth: July 28, 1949 at Great Bend, Kansas

Mother’s Name: Maryleen (Meier) Collier

OBITUARY INFORMATION

A lifelong Barton County resident, Tim was a farmer, an engineer for Fuller Brush Industries, owner and operator of Chet Brown Logging Co., and an appraiser for Stafford County. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Air Force Reserves, serving in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was an avid horseman and talented artist.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Cynthia Collier, of the home

Mother: Maryleen Brown, Great Bend, KS

One daughter: Whitney Collier of Atchison, KS

Two sisters: Karen Morton of Great Bend, KS

Cheslea Hodges and husband Jerry of Indianapolis, IN

Step Son: Bobby Smith of Lawrence, KS

Two Step daughters: Jessica Smith of Wichita, KS

Adrienne Clem and husband Jeremy of Seattle, WA

Three Grandchildren: Tahj Helms, Taye Helms, and Saija Bailey

Six Step Grandchildren: Madeline Mason, Alexandria Heck, Vivienne Clem, Mary Jane Clem, Rhett Ernest, and Nicolet Ernest

Brother-in-law: Joel Folds of Wichita, KS

He was preceded in death by step father, Chester Brown; and two brothers-in-law, Jim Morton and Paul Folds.

SERVICE INFORMATION

Funeral Service: Monday, September 18, 2017

Time of Service: 10:00 am

Place of Service: Bryant Funeral Home

Officiant: Rev. Dick Ogle

Visitation: 1:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, September 17, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Memorial Fund: In lieu of flowers American Cancer Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530