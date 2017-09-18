The 10th Street Eyecare Center in Great Bend acquires practice in Russell

BUSINESS NEWS

Dr. Mark Glenn has been seeing patients at his optometry practice in Russell since 1980. And before that, his father Dr. Art Glenn, had been seeing patients there since 1950. After two generations of providing care to patients in Russell and the surrounding area, Dr. Mark Glenn recently announced that he will be retiring at the end of September and has sold his practice to the same doctors who own The 10th Street Eyecare Center in Great Bend.

“I have known Dr. McCaulley and Dr. Premer for years, and had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Stueder while she was in school. She shadowed with me, and I was very impressed with her character. It is a happy coincidence that my patients can see Dr. Stueder and the other optometrists here in Russell,” Dr. Glenn says.

“I can assure my patients that they will be in great hands with these three.”

The Russell practice was founded in 1950 by Dr. Art Glenn after practicing in Herrington for the first two years of his career. Then in 1980, Dr. Mark Glenn graduated from the same school as his father, the Southern College of Optometry, and joined the family business. By 1986, the two were 50/50 partners in the business for a few years before Mark bought out his dad’s share. Mark also operated a practice in Ness City until a few years ago.

“We feel privileged to continue the legacy established by the Glenns,” says Dr. Chad Premer. “While the name of the practice is changing to Russell Eyecare Center, the staff and the location will not change so patients can expect the same friendly faces at the same facility.”

The Russell community is invited to a special After Hours & Reception on Tuesday, September 26 from 5-7 p.m. at the Russell Eyecare Center, located at 702 N. Kansas Street. Patients and community members are invited to wish Dr. Glenn well as he begins his retirement in Arizona, and to meet the new optometrists. Refreshments will be provided, and the Russell Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting.