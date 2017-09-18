Sheriff identifies Kansas teen who died in 3-vehicle crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have identified the teen who died in a weekend 3-vehicle accident.

Just before 5p.m. Saturday, a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Daniel McDonald, 18, Wamego, was eastbound on Highway 24 just east of Schoeman Road, according to Sheriff Greg Riat.

The vehicle crossed the center line and was then struck by 2 west bound vehicles including 2006 Volvo V50 driven by Corey Swisher, 44, St. Mary’s and 1997 Ford Expedition driven by Joshua Asbury, 35, St. George.

McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Riat. Asbury was transported to the hospital in Manhattan. Swisher was not injured.