Sheriff: Death of Kansas jail inmate under investigation

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Kansas Bureau of Investigation the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigation Division are investigating the weekend death of an inmate.

The inmate identified as 47-year-old Sean C. Decker, who had chronic medical issues prior to incarceration became unresponsive in the medical clinic in the Sedgwick County Jail at about 1:18 p.m. on Saturday, according to a media release.

After immediate medical attention from onsite staff and responding EMS personnel, he was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly before 3:25 p.m. The preliminary cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.

Decker was being held in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on felony charges.

He had previous convictions for theft, robbery, aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties with a child and criminal damage to property in Osage, Sedgwick and Ellsworth County.

The Sedgwick County Detention Facility has currently booked over 17,022 persons in 2017. This is the third in-custody death for 2017.