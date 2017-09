SEPTEMBER 18, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 7-1/4″ SKI SAW, 5 HESSTON BELT BUCKLES, BRIEF CASE W/ATLAS, LG FLIP PHONE. 786-1945

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL W/LOTS OF OPTIONS, 2010 FORD EXPEDITION EL EDDIE BAUER/LOADED. 285-5288

WANTED: HIGH POWERED RIFLE SCOPE, WANTED: INFORMATION ON LIFE ALERT IN THE AREA. 786-1997

FOR SALE: 1985 CHEVY 350 PU OR TRADE FOR A 4WD PU W/SMALLER ENGINE. COOPER TIRE 31/1050/15 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: 36″ TAN STORM DOOR W/HARDWARE. 282-9983

FOR SAEL: 4 36X80 STORM DOORS, BABY BOUNCER/WALKER. FREE: PUZZLES. 617-9083

FOR SALE: BABY BED W/MATTRESS/GIRLS BEDDING (LOST SCREWS), COCKATIELS W/CAGES. WANTED: DOOR FOR A MOBILE HOME. 617-3505

FOR SALE: 100′ GUTTER COVER. 282-1712

FOR SALE: LARGE ASSORTMENT OF TOOLS, WEED EATER, ROLLATOR WALKER TIRE TOOLS. 603-3907

FOR SALE: NEW ZEALAND WHITE RABBITS, TIRES 33/12.50/16.5 ON RIMS. 282-4715

FOR SALE: 4 PERSON OUTSIDE HOT TUB, HIGH PRESSURE WASHER W/HOSES, GOLF CLUBS BAG/CART. 546-3719

FOR SALE: 2005 DODGE DURANGO FOR PARTS OR USE IT ON THE RIVER. 639-2853

FOR SALE: CHICKENS, 2005 CHEVY 3/4 TON PU, 2003 OLDS ALERO. 617-8267

FOR SALE 500 PAVER BRICKS (BLONDE). 786-0063

FOR SALE: 2 ANTIQUE VANITIES, TIGER OAK CHEST. 617-5136

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, MALE COCKATIEL. 617-4311

FOR SALE: TOPPER FOR A 1980 FORD PU, BOARDS IN ASSORTED SIZES. 282-3414 OR 785-259-9504

