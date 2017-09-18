Senator Jerry Moran shares thoughts on visit to Afghanistan

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies in back in the United States after a recent visit to Afghanistan, Poland and Germany. Moran was accompanied on the trip by Acting Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy. While in Afghanistan, Moran shared his thoughts on why that country matters.

Moran says he learned more about the changing U.S. strategy during meetings with General John Nicholson regarding the strategic shift in Afghanistan and the U.S. Military’s work to assist and advise the Afghan military.

Moran says a change in leadership in that country is also making a difference. Not only is that new leadership invested in seeing the U.S. and it’s allies succeed in their mission, but the Afghan Army is also taking on a bigger role in the defense of the country, something Moran said he did not see in his previous visit there.